Shutterbug Club
Winners
July 2020 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Return of the Cherokee Remember the Removal Riders by Nancy Gassaway
General Pictorial
First – MINE by Dr. David Jones
Second – Archway to Oak Alley by Nancy Gassaway
Third – Old Wind Mill Farm by Connie Kline
Nature
First – Baby Bison by Connie Kline
Second – Freeze Frame by Dr. David Jones
Third – Bird Eggs by Margaret Brown
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Wreckage on Main by Don Elgin
Second – Barrel of Whiskey by Tom Salamon
General
First – Horse Echo Chamber by Kody Kline
Second – Standing by the Trolley by Tom Salamon
Third – Route 66 Larger than Life by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Hay Bales by Kaya Coleman
Nature
First – Life of Butterfly by Elaine Colbert
Open
First – Tasteful Display by Nancy Gassaway
Second – Nice, France Cove by Don Elgin
Third – Cayuga Split Log Mission by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention – Back Off by Dr. David Jones
Special Comp (Wet/Raindrops)
First – 10 Stop Water Fall by Connie Kline
Second – Splashdown by Kody Kline
Third – Pink Rose by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention – God’s Promise over a Church by Nancy Gassaway
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. They will meet at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.
Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.