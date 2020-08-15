Shutterbug Club

Winners

July 2020 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Return of the Cherokee Remember the Removal Riders by Nancy Gassaway

General Pictorial

First – MINE by Dr. David Jones

Second – Archway to Oak Alley by Nancy Gassaway

Third – Old Wind Mill Farm by Connie Kline

Nature

First – Baby Bison by Connie Kline

Second – Freeze Frame by Dr. David Jones

Third – Bird Eggs by Margaret Brown

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Wreckage on Main by Don Elgin

Second – Barrel of Whiskey by Tom Salamon

General

First – Horse Echo Chamber by Kody Kline

Second – Standing by the Trolley by Tom Salamon

Third – Route 66 Larger than Life by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Hay Bales by Kaya Coleman

Nature

First – Life of Butterfly by Elaine Colbert

Open

First – Tasteful Display by Nancy Gassaway

Second – Nice, France Cove by Don Elgin

Third – Cayuga Split Log Mission by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention – Back Off by Dr. David Jones

Special Comp (Wet/Raindrops)

First – 10 Stop Water Fall by Connie Kline

Second – Splashdown by Kody Kline

Third – Pink Rose by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention – God’s Promise over a Church by Nancy Gassaway

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. They will meet at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.

Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.

Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.

