APRIL 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS
Class A Photojournalism
First — Akdar Shrine Circus by Connie Kline
Second — Nighttime Landing by Nancy Gassaway
General
First — Abandoned for Awhile Now by Nancy Gassaway
Second — I Love Unicorns by Connie Kline
Third — Misty the Cat by Margaret Brown
Nature
First — Lenten Rose by Margaret Brown
Class B
Nature
First — Mr. Butterfly by Elaine Colbert
General
First — Tulsa Streets by Cody Kline
Open (Image manipulation)
First — Little Rock, Ark. - Night Lights by Connie Kline
Second — Tulsa, OK - Night Lights by Connie Kline
Third — Night Lights by Kody Kline
Special competition — Main Street
First — Tulsa, OK by Kody Kline
Second — Tulsa, OK by Connie Kline
Third — Broken Arrow by Connie Kline
Commented
