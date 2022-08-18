APRIL 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS

Class A Photojournalism

First — Akdar Shrine Circus by Connie Kline

Second — Nighttime Landing by Nancy Gassaway

General

First — Abandoned for Awhile Now by Nancy Gassaway

Second — I Love Unicorns by Connie Kline

Third — Misty the Cat by Margaret Brown 

Nature

First — Lenten Rose by Margaret Brown

Class B 

Nature

First — Mr. Butterfly by Elaine Colbert

General

First — Tulsa Streets by Cody Kline

Open (Image manipulation)

First — Little Rock, Ark. - Night Lights by Connie Kline

Second — Tulsa, OK - Night Lights by Connie Kline

Third — Night Lights by Kody Kline

Special competition — Main Street

First — Tulsa, OK by Kody Kline

Second — Tulsa, OK by Connie Kline

Third — Broken Arrow by Connie Kline

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video