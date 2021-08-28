Shutterbugs Club

Winners

June 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

No Entries

General Pictorial

First – The Artist by Connie Kline

Second – Rainy Day Bird Watching by Connie Kline

Third – Colors on the Ceiling by Nancy Gassaway

Honorable Mention – Is That My Daddy by Dr. David Jones

Nature

First – Heading to Lunch by Dr. David Jones

Second – Ferns Unfurling by Nancy Gassaway

Third – Hellebores by Margaret Brown

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Remembrance by Don Elgin

Second – Going Around the Tackle by Tom Salamon

General

First – Big Boy by Tom Salamon

Second – Peek-a-Boo Elaine Colbert

Third – Oklahoma Totem Pole by Kody Kline

Nature

First – Grazing Kansas Elk by Kody Kline

Second – Rose by Don Elgin

Third – There Was a Crooked Tree by Elaine Colbert

Open

First – Route 66 by Connie Kline

Second – Moon Detail by Kody Kline

Third – Route 66 Pryor Creek Bridge by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Down Stream by Dr. David Jones

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. We will be meeting at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.

Come join us by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts. 

