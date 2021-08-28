Shutterbugs Club
Winners
June 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
No Entries
General Pictorial
First – The Artist by Connie Kline
Second – Rainy Day Bird Watching by Connie Kline
Third – Colors on the Ceiling by Nancy Gassaway
Honorable Mention – Is That My Daddy by Dr. David Jones
Nature
First – Heading to Lunch by Dr. David Jones
Second – Ferns Unfurling by Nancy Gassaway
Third – Hellebores by Margaret Brown
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Remembrance by Don Elgin
Second – Going Around the Tackle by Tom Salamon
General
First – Big Boy by Tom Salamon
Second – Peek-a-Boo Elaine Colbert
Third – Oklahoma Totem Pole by Kody Kline
Nature
First – Grazing Kansas Elk by Kody Kline
Second – Rose by Don Elgin
Third – There Was a Crooked Tree by Elaine Colbert
Open
First – Route 66 by Connie Kline
Second – Moon Detail by Kody Kline
Third – Route 66 Pryor Creek Bridge by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Down Stream by Dr. David Jones
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. We will be meeting at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
Come join us by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts.
