Shutterbug Club
Winners
March 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – His High Heels Need Her Helping Hands by Nancy Gassaway
General Pictorial
First – Bella by Connie Kline
Second – Treasured Find in a Field by Nancy Gassaway
Third – I Can Fly by Dr. David Jones
Nature
First – Take Off by Connie Kline
Second – Coming in Hot by Dr. David Jones
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Chase by Don Elgin
General
First – Walking the High Wire by Tom Salamon
Second – Power Station by Don Elgin
Third – Arkansas Waterfall by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention — Old Plow by Elaine Colbert
Nature
First – Oklahoma Prairie by Kody Kline
Second – Mr Big Eyes by Elaine Colbert
Open
First – Pigeon Point Lighthouse by Connie Kline
Second – Las Vegas Sand Storm by Connie Kline
Third – Bedtime Snack by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Prairie Sunset by Kody Kline
Special Comp (Rural)
First – Standing Strong On A Bleak Day by Nancy Gassaway
Second – Membering by Dr. David Jones
Third – Winter Waterfall by Dr. David Jones
Honorable Mention – Cruising Main Street by Kody Kline
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
Join by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts.
