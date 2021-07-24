Shutterbug Club

Winners

March 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – His High Heels Need Her Helping Hands by Nancy Gassaway

General Pictorial

First – Bella by Connie Kline

Second – Treasured Find in a Field by Nancy Gassaway

Third – I Can Fly by Dr. David Jones

Nature

First – Take Off by Connie Kline

Second – Coming in Hot by Dr. David Jones

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Chase by Don Elgin

General

First – Walking the High Wire by Tom Salamon

Second – Power Station by Don Elgin

Third – Arkansas Waterfall by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention — Old Plow by Elaine Colbert

Nature

First – Oklahoma Prairie by Kody Kline

Second – Mr Big Eyes by Elaine Colbert

Open

First – Pigeon Point Lighthouse by Connie Kline

Second – Las Vegas Sand Storm by Connie Kline

Third – Bedtime Snack by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Prairie Sunset by Kody Kline

Special Comp (Rural)

First – Standing Strong On A Bleak Day by Nancy Gassaway

Second – Membering by Dr. David Jones

Third – Winter Waterfall by Dr. David Jones

Honorable Mention – Cruising Main Street by Kody Kline

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.

Join by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts. 

Tags

