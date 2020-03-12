Crews are constructing sidewalks along the Shawnee Bypass north access road, east of Chicago Street on Wednesday afternoon.
featured
Sidewalks being added on Shawnee
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
90, Retired Oklahoma Employment Security Commission employee. Died February 10, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. Memorial service 1 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
Died Tuesday March 10, 2020. Services 11:00 am, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church. Viewing Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shipman Chapel in Wagoner.
Most Popular
Articles
- Porum pair arrested in Florida
- Muskogee man successfully appeals sentence revocation
- Muskogee County fugitives arrested in Florida
- Crawfish Festival brings Cajun spirit to Tahlequah
- Special sales planned for county-owned property
- Details emerge in Florida arrest of Porum pair
- Pence Leaves Out Key Details About Health Coverage Of Coronavirus Testing
- Sweet 16 for Lady Tigers; FGHS boys come up short of state
- Good news, bad news for Eufaula: Girls get state bid, boys just shy of one
- Art guild hosts gallery of student work
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.