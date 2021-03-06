Muskogee City-County Port Authority initiated efforts to secure funding for an incentives package that would attract an investment worth more than $1.26 million and add 24 new jobs to the local manufacturing sector.
The authority approved the $84,650 incentive contingent upon approval of its application for an economic development grant by the City of Muskogee Foundation. If the grant application wins foundation approval, an economic development agreement will be executed, spelling out details of what will be performed in exchange for the incentive.
Marie Synar, the Port of Muskogee's industrial development director, said the incentives package is being offered to Superior Graphics and Signs. The Muskogee company was recently purchased by Don and Julie Porter, owners of YESCO, a Tulsa-based sign installation and service company.
"This essentially is a vertical integration for them ... and provides them with a manufacturing component," Synar said. "Instead of using online or out-of-state manufacturers of these signs, they will have the capacity to make their signs in-house."
Synar said the Porters plan to invest $1.265 million locally, purchasing the building now leased by Superior Signs, and purchasing and installing new equipment during a three-year period. During that time, Synar said, the company plans to add 24 new jobs with an average annual salary of $50,500.
"From my perspective, these are new owners — they are not from Muskogee, and they could have picked this manufacturing up and relocated it closer to where they are now or anywhere else in the country," Synar said. "So the fact they decided to invest and grow here in the community, we are excited to partner with them here in Muskogee."
Synar emphasized the fact that any incentive is contingent upon approval of funding by foundation board members. She said the port authority's request will be reviewed by two committees as part of its updated procedures before the grant application is forwarded to its board for final approval.
