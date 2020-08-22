Silent Sentinels of liberty

Editor’s Note: Second in a series of stories highlighting Women’s Suffrage 100-year anniversary. The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified Aug. 18, 1920, and the ratification was certified Aug. 26, 1920.
In the early 1900s the Women’s Suffrage Movement was at a crossroads. Decades has passed since the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, at which the Declaration of Sentiments was signed by attendees, demanding for “women’s right to vote.” After Susan B. Anthony’s death in 1906, the suffragists were increasingly split between the old guard working state-by-state and young radicals wanting a constitutional amendment.
The young activists were led by Alice Paul and Lucy Burns, who had met in England while working with the militant British suffragettes in their protests, and had even been jailed and force fed while on hunger strikes. They were determined to reignite the fight for a constitutional amendment granting women’s suffrage.
Their first major event, a suffrage parade held the day before the 1913 inauguration of President Woodrow Wilson, received national attention when spectators in the largely male crowd attacked the marchers. Although over 100 women had to be hospitalized for injuries, the women refused to give up and completed the march.
Their controversial tactics put them at odds with the long-time leaders of the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA). In 1916, the militants were expelled from the organization and formed the National Women’s Party (NWP).
On Jan. 10, 1917, calling themselves the Sentinels of Liberty, they became the first group to picket outside the White House. They silently held signs, begging for suffrage. Police Superintendent Raymond Pullman knew the suffragists didn’t need a permit because they were not advertising anything.
Whether it was raining, sleeting, or snowing, the protesters remained, rotating in two-hour shifts for the next three months. The suffragists’ rapport with the police and the public changed when the United States entered World War I in April 1917. Many assumed the protesters would hang up their sashes in deference to the war, spending their volunteer time working for the war effort. But suffragists continued their silent vigil.
In June, things took a turn after a Russian delegation’s visit to the White House. Lucy Burns unfurled a 10-foot, hand-stenciled cloth sign addressed to the Russian envoys, “America is not a democracy. Twenty million American women are denied the right to vote.” Angry bystanders ignored police directions to disperse, destroying the sign, and pushing Burns. From across the street, suffragists watched in horror as they closed around their colleagues. Despite the scuffle, no arrests were made.
The hostile crowd was outraged that the women were not hauled off to jail. “If the pickets had been men, they would have been cuffed for provoking a riot.” Going forward, Police Superintendent Pullman agreed to find some excuse, however flimsy, to arrest the suffragists “if this was attempted again.”
The threats of arrests did not scare Paul. She planned to repeat the Russian protest the next day.
“We have ordered another banner with the same wording and we intend to show it in the same place.”
Within 24 hours, the Silent Sentinels were back at their posts. What happened next would reveal darker truths about the sacrifices and suffering many suffragists had to endure in the fight for women’s right to vote.
Next: Occoquan Prison.
