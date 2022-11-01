Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 3:28 pm
A Silver Alert issued Tuesday morning for Carolyn Maines, 80, of Muskogee has been canceled. She has been found safe, according to a police report.
