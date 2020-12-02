Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Rain likely. High 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.