A silver alert has been issued by the Muskogee Police Department for a 48-year-old man believed to be in imminent danger.
According to the alert, Daryl McLemore, 48, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. McLemore is an Asian male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on the east side of Muskogee in the area of S Street and Broadway. He was wearing a green hoodie, light-colored jeans and gray Nike shoes.
McLemore walks with a cane and has Stage IV cancer and is without his medication. He left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Contact the Muskogee Police Department, (918) 683-8000 or Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-COPS (2677) if you see a subject matching this description.
