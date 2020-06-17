Muskogee police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Muskogee man.
Larry Bell, 62, is a white male. He was last seen at 1000 S. 54th St., and was wearing blue jeans and boots.
He is driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a Cherokee Nation license plate. The vehicle also has chrome bars along the top of the bed and the truck has a dent in the right front fender.
If you know of Bell's whereabouts or have seen him, contact the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 683-8000 or call 911.
