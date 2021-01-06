Muskogee police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 75-year-old man, according to a Silver Alert.
Harry Esannason went missing at approximately 8 a.m. Monday from his home in the 1000 block of Fremont Street. He is a black male. No other description is available.
The report notes that there should be special attention to states between Oklahoma and New York. Esannason suffers from dementia and is without his medication, the report states.
