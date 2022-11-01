A Silver Alert has been issued by the Muskogee Police Department for an 80-year-old woman believed to be in imminent danger.
Carolyn Maines was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Monday by a family member at her residence on the west side of Muskogee. Maines is a white female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, gray shirt and black shoes. Maines wears glasses and walks with a cane.
Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. The tag on the vehicle is Oklahoma IDZ959. She could possibly be trying to get to California.
Please call 911 if you see Maines and or the vehicle listed above.
