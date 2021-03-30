Silver Alert

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Muskogee woman who has been missing since Friday.

According to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Sherri Kirk, 63, was last seen about 2 p.m. at 7805 Sallie Brown Road, south of Muskogee.

She suffers from some mental health issues, the alert states.

Kirk was last seen driving a gray 2017 Nissan Altima with Oklahoma license plate CV7564.

If you have any information about Kirk or her whereabouts, contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at (918) 687-0202.

