The Tahlequah Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Kent Nance, 78, of Tahlequah.
Nance, who has Alzheimer's and other medical conditions that require medication, was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday at 3679 Lexington Ave., in Tahlequah. He was wearing a black V-neck T-shirt, khaki pants and tan house shoes. He is driving a 2017 Ford XPL pickup with Oklahoma tag CMS642.
If you have any information about Nance's whereabouts, contact the Tahlequah Police Department at (918) 456-8801 or your local law enforcement agency.
