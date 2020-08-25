Unofficial results posted by @OKelections show Andy Simmons outpaced Muskogee County Undersheriff Michael Mahan 1,697-1,039, earning support from 62.02% of those who cast ballots in the Republican Party primary runoff election.
Simmons wins Muskogee County sheriff's race
- Phoenix staff report
