Single-vehicle crash injures one

A person who was pinned in a single-vehicle crash in McIntosh County is in critical condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The person's identity was not released because the family of the injured person had not been notified at the time the report was released, the trooper states in his report.
According to the report, the crash happened at approximately 10:56 p.m. Wednesday on Texanna Road, a mile east of U.S. 69, and 3.5 miles north of Eufaula in McIntosh County. The injured person, who was pinned for an unknown length of time, was a passenger in a 2003 Dodge truck driven by Robert Johnston, 32, of Eufaula. Johnston was not injured. Christopher Hellweg, 28, of Checotah also was a passenger in the truck. He was not injured. The details about how the crash happened are being investigated, the trooper states in the report.
