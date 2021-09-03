Sisson promoted to local bank leader

Firstar Bank Chairman Mike Leonard recently announced the promotion of Corey Sisson to president of the bank’s Muskogee operation. As president, Sisson oversees the day-to-day operations of the Muskogee branches including lending, business development, and regulatory compliance.
Sisson succeeds Randy Menie, who recently retired.
"I have the utmost confidence in Corey’s ability to lead our Muskogee operation," Leonard said. "As a graduate of Muskogee High School, Corey is invested in this community and dedicated to seeing our local businesses grow and prosper.”
With more than 20 years of tenure in the banking industry, Sisson has extensive experience in lending across many industries including small business, manufacturing, construction, and commercial and residential real estate. Prior to joining Firstar Bank, Sisson served as market president of Grand Bank and RCB Bank in Broken Arrow.
“It is an honor to serve my hometown in this capacity with Firstar," Sisson said. "The opportunity to help our customers grow their business and reach their personal financial goals is a reward I never take for granted.”
In addition to his new leadership role, Sisson continues to assist clients with their banking and borrowing needs. His responsibilities include servicing commercial and real estate borrowers as well as helping customers identify beneficial financial products and services.
A Muskogee native, Sisson is married with three children. He holds a business administration degree from Northeastern State University. He attended the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and completed several advanced courses through the Oklahoma Bankers Association. A graduate of Leadership Muskogee, Corey serves on the Board of Directors for the Muskogee chamber and Kids’ Space.
Opened in July 2000, Firstar Bank is a locally-managed community bank with locations in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Firstar was recently chosen Best Bank in the Muskogee Phoenix Reader’s Choice awards.
Named one of the 21st Century’s Highest-Performing Community Banks, the organization holds $800 million in total assets and $600 million in total loans. In addition, the bank’s investment division holds over $280 million in assets under management.
Information: (918) 681-1650 or visit www.firstar.bank.
