The sister of a Muskogee man who was shot and killed earlier this month was shot Sunday night, said Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.
Kyla Taylor, 22, was grazed by a bullet at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday at 13th and Fremont streets. She was treated at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and released, Hamlin said.
Taylor's brother, Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, was shot July 11 inside a residence at 810 ½ N. K St. at approximately 8:15 p.m. He died at a Tulsa hospital at approximately 1 a.m. July 13.
