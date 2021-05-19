Supply chains and workforce development will be key to industrial recruitment efforts as manufacturers adjust to post-pandemic conditions.
Chris Schwinden, senior vice president of Site Selection Group and consultant, said Muskogee is positioned "for the changing world of industrial site selection." Addressing the Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance on Wednesday, Schwinden said this is "a really unique time for industrial site selection, particularly in this part of the world," and "unbelievable opportunities" abound.
Those opportunities, he said, changed during the past year, with new projects requiring greater capital investment in general due to "a real strong shift toward automation." Schwinden said increased automation creates fewer jobs that require more training to attain a higher level of skills.
"Workforce is the No. 1 site-selection factor overall," Schwinden said during the GMMA luncheon. "But it's not necessarily just your workforce, it's how you train those folks as technology changes."
Schwinden said the most important aspect of his analysis of a community's workforce is "collaboration" — the "interaction between education and training and employers and students." While it may be "tough to move the needle on workforce demographics" or "population trends," engaging those actors to collaborate to develop the workforce industry needs is doable.
"CareerTech, I think, is one of the, the best state-level, workforce training programs in the country," Schwinden said. "And ... the most important reason is that CareerTech is able to make some pretty big investments in physical plants ... and is just a tremendous asset of getting folks and getting employers together for for training."
Perhaps just as important as opportunity and training, Schwinden said, is support and involvement of existing manufacturers. He said if the pitches being made by local recruiters don't match what employers say privately, that may signal problems.
Jeff O'Neal, GMMA chairman and Advantage Controls president, said local manufacturers are doing "a pretty good job of keeping that pipeline full" of workers. He also touted scholarships and other programs designed to keep students "interested and engaged in manufacturing careers."
He also touted Muskogee County voters' support of industrial development bonds and a state program that links manufacturers to suppliers as evidence of local collaboration and support for industry.
