Situation update: COVID-19

Thursday update
As of this advisory, there are 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There has been one death attributed to COVID-19, a male in his 50s in Tulsa County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has partnered with 211Oklahoma to provide quick access to the COVID-19 hotline by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone.
There continues to be a shortage of complete testing kits, delaying the availability of test results. Due to this critically low supply, OSDH is working with health care providers to prioritize test completion for vulnerable populations which are as follows:
• Clusters of individuals who are experiencing symptoms, such as nursing homes.
• Individuals age 60 or older.
• Children or adults who have compromised immune systems.
If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing or fever, contact a health care provider for guidance or call 2-1-1 to speak with a state medical professional. During this time, remain isolated, drink fluids and rest. Only go to the emergency room if you are part of a vulnerable population or if symptoms worsen. If you have been tested by a medical provider and are not part of a vulnerable population, there will be a delay in test results.
Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is strongly recommended that everyone observe social distancing and sanitation guidelines to avoid spread to vulnerable populations.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 44
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative 466
Patient under investigation Pending Results 250
Hospitalizations 4
Deaths 1
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*
00-04 2
05-17 0
18-49 21
50-64 13
65+ 8
Total 44
Age Range 0-79 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Male 21
Female 23
Total 44
COVID-19 Cases by County
County COVID-19 Cases by County*
Canadian 2
Cleveland 9
Custer 1
Grady 1
Jackson 1
Kay 2
Logan 1
McClain 1
Oklahoma 18
Pawnee 1
Payne 1
Tulsa 5
Washington 1
Total 44
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.