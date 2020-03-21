As of this advisory at 11 a.m. Saturday, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who took on an additional 300 tests for the state.

Last night, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the State of Oklahoma's request for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and non-profit groups can apply for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Information for loan applications can be found at www.sba.gov/disaster.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, please contact your medical professional or call 211 for assistance.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 53

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative 560

Patients under investigation Pending Results 144

Hospitalizations 10

Deaths 1

Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*

00-04 2

05-17 0

18-49 24

50-64 16

65+ 11

Total 53

Age Range 0-79 yrs

Cases by Gender

Male 28

Female 25

Total 53

Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County*

Canadian 2

Cleveland 12

Custer 1

Garvin 2

Grady 1

Jackson 1

Kay 3

Logan 1

McClain 1

Oklahoma 20

Pawnee 2

Payne 1

Tulsa 5

Washington 1

Total 53

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

