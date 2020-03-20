As of 11:32 a.m., there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The State of Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma (DLO) that will allow for increased testing capacity. Yesterday, 300 testing kits were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion.
Oklahoma State Department of Health, in partnership with the Governor’s office, will release hospital data pursuant to Executive Order 2020-07 issued on March 15 later today. At this time, 92% of hospitals in Oklahoma have delivered the requested data to OSDH.
The OSDH recommends individuals work diligently to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing guidelines. OSDH recommends individuals stay home as much as possible.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 49
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative 538
Patients Under Investigation Pending Results 374
Hospitalizations 8
Deaths 1
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*
00-04 2
05-17 0
18-49 22
50-64 14
65+ 11
Total 49
Age Range 0-79 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Male 27
Female 22
Total 49
COVID-19 Cases by County
County COVID-19 Cases by County*
Canadian 2
Cleveland 11
Custer 1
Garvin 1
Grady 1
Jackson 1
Kay 3
Logan 1
McClain 1
Oklahoma 19
Pawnee 1
Payne 1
Tulsa 5
Washington 1
Total 49
