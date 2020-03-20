As of 11:32 a.m., there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 

The State of Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma (DLO) that will allow for increased testing capacity. Yesterday, 300 testing kits were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion.

Oklahoma State Department of Health, in partnership with the Governor’s office, will release hospital data pursuant to Executive Order 2020-07 issued on March 15 later today. At this time, 92% of hospitals in Oklahoma have delivered the requested data to OSDH.

The OSDH recommends individuals work diligently to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing guidelines. OSDH recommends individuals stay home as much as possible.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 49

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative 538

Patients Under Investigation Pending Results 374

Hospitalizations 8

Deaths 1

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*

00-04 2

05-17 0

18-49 22

50-64 14

65+ 11

Total 49

Age Range 0-79 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male 27

Female 22

Total 49

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County*

Canadian 2

Cleveland 11

Custer 1

Garvin 1

Grady 1

Jackson 1

Kay 3

Logan 1

McClain 1

Oklahoma 19

Pawnee 1

Payne 1

Tulsa 5

Washington 1

Total 49

