Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Governor Stitt sought out a test after feeling fatigued and had not developed common symptoms, such as fever or shortness of breath. He continues to feel good and is following CDC guidelines by quarantining. In Wednesday’s press conference, interim Commissioner Lance Frye said based on the Governor’s symptoms and timing of his test, the Governor became contagious no earlier than Saturday. All points of contact have been notified and are following quarantine guidance.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, OSDH has released thefollowing guidelines to help you know if you have been exposed and what steps to take.
As of this advisory, there are 23,441 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths which two have been identified in the past 24 hours.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 438 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 23,441
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 433,376
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 460,246
**Currently Hospitalized 638
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,218
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 438
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. July 16.
