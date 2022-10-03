Six injured in Cherokee County collision

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 1/2 mile south of Hulbert in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Brei Weaver, 27, of Haskell, was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, and her 7-year-old female passenger was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Pediatric Hospital in Tulsa. Their conditions were unavailable. Tony Manes, 52, and Terry Manes, 60, both of Hulbert, were stable when admitted to Northeastern Health Systems Hospital in Tahlequah. Their conditions were unavailable. Two others in the vehicle James Manes was driving were treated at Northeastern Health Systems and released, the report states.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 80 and County Road 410. The cause of the collision is under investigation. Everyone in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.