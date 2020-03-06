Size not a factor for some livestock enthusiasts

Aliyah Campbell can barely look over the top of Randa, her Hereford heifer, but that doesn’t bother her.
There was the 9-year-old Checotah girl in the show ring and leading around the 1,100-pound animal during the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show on Friday.
“I love cows. They’re my favorite,” Campbell said. “I love Herefords.”
And, Campbell is pretty good at showing Herefords as she took fifth place in Class 4.
Showing cows doesn’t make her nervous.
“I’m nervous when I get in there and a bunch of people are watching you,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
One person watching was Rhonda Campbell, Aliyah’s proud grandmother. Campbell and her husband have been showing cattle for 20 years and passed on their love and expertise with heifers to Aliyah and 8-year-old sister.
“We put Aliyah in a show ring with one show heifer when she was 5 years old, and she got addicted,” Campbell said after talking to her granddaughter after she came out of the ring. “She started out with a mini Hereford and graduated up to the big ones.”
Campbell also worries about Aliyah in the ring.
“I sometimes get afraid that she might get hurt, but that’s part of it,” she said. “Her mother and father are divorced and she wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to do what she’s doing now if it wasn’t for me and her grandfather. She loves it.”
Before entering the ring with Randa, Aliyah spent a lot of time getting Randa ready by washing her and blow drying her. That’s what Shayla Dismukes, an 11-year-old from Checotah was doing to Orange Kisses, a 2-year-old Charolais heifer.
“It takes a while to blow dry them, especially in the winter because it’s so cold and the hair doesn’t dry as fast,” Dismukes said. “I also show goats, but cows are more fun. My cows are sweet.”
Youngsters are not the only ones enjoying the livestock show. Agriculture teachers, such as Warner High School’s Ira Jackson, also rides the wave of emotions while his students are in the ring.
“When they win, you get on that high and it’s joyful because you see students put in a lot of hard work,” he said. “You also have a little pain if they don’t have great success. You can’t win them all.
“I find great values of lessons learned from taking care of livestock. These kids have a live animal that’s depending on you daily for their survival. It teaches a lot of responsibility and dedication.”
The show, in its 80th year, concludes tonight at 6 p.m. with the premium auction sale.
SCHEDULE
WHERE: Hatbox Hangars, 3601 Arline Ave.
SATURDAY
6 p.m. — Premium Auction Sale.
ADMISSION: Free.
