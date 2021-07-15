Lighting for the Skatepark at Midland Valley could keep Nathan Johnson from having to go elsewhere at dusk to ride his scooter.
"I come out here probably every day until the night, then we head to Hatbox because the lights are out there," the 16-year-old said while performing stunts with friends at Midland Valley.
Johnson won't have to wait long for the lighting. City councilors voted Monday in support of a measure that authorizes city staff to seek grants for lighting to illuminate the skatepark at Robison Park.
Ronald Milligan, who operates Hoopes Hardware Store and bicycle shop, told city councilors the skatepark needs better lighting.
"Some people who use the park are adults, and when they get off work in the summertime, it's 5:30 it's getting dark already," Milligan said. "This year, the BMX and skateboarding are in the Olympics. It's really something for the kids to look forward to."
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said staffers should contact OG&E and inquire about installing lights. Reed said the public utility company installed lights at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center when lights were needed there for its Night Hoops basketball program.
"That might be a quicker path than waiting around for the grant process," Reed said.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said on Wednesday that he was directed to apply for grants to light the skate park.
"We were also directed to contact OG&E to see what we can do to help us make that happen," he said.
Wilkerson said he had an estimate on skatepark lighting soon after the skatepark was built in 2014. He said he will update the costs and meet with OG&E.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann said during the meeting he has argued for better lighting since the skatepark was built.
"The Ruby family invested $250,000 on that park, which was a great asset to our community," Vann said. "I tried and tried to get lights over there and was told it's a safety issue."
Vann said the skatepark in Fort Gibson is well-lit.
"You don't see graffiti, it's clean," Vann said. "They have lights from OG&E. Everything is just poured into place."
Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said the skatepark, the adjoining splash pad and playground are lit with efficient LED lighting.
Wilkerson said he's concerned that the OG&E lights "are streetlights basically."
"They don't have a way to control them," he said. "That means they're going to be on a photocell and burn all night long — I don't think that's the wisest thing to do."
Wilkerson said the city could post a curfew, but that would be difficult to enforce.
Reed said on Wednesday the community center lights turn off at certain times.
Wilkerson said he will report back to city councilors after a representative from his department meets with OG&E officials.
While the lighting situation is being addressed, Wilkerson said the city will undertake parking improvements near the skatepark. The project was included as part of the budget for fiscal year 2022, which began July 1.
"So we'll be working on that as well, for the skatepark on Gulick Street," Wilkerson said. "The new year just started,so we'll have to work on quotes and contractors."
Johnson said he would like seeing lights added for the Skatepark at Midland Valley. He said they recently washed paint off part of the park.
Alfonzo Gutierrez, 16, said lights would be a good thing.
"Some people work and don't have time to ride," Gutierrez said. "They can come at night and see everything. I can come after work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.