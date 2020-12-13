More than an inch of snow coated hillsides and yards, prompting people outside for sledding, snowball fights and snowman-making.
AccuWeather said about 1.3 inches fell in Muskogee. Haskell and surrounding areas received 3.5 inches.
Muskogee remains under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Muskogee's AccuWeather website.
AccuWeather reports the warning covers portions of northeast Oklahoma.
"Slushy and slick roads have developed across the region with bridges and overpasses most prone to slick spots," the reports said.
About 544 customers in the Haskell area remained without electric power at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to OG&E System Watch website.
A downed OG&E power line affected power to 1,886 Muskogee customers Sunday morning.
On Sunday morning, OG&E's System Watch website reported 1,878 customers without electricity around 24th Street and West Okmulgee Avenue. Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said a power line fell around Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Evans said at 12:30 p.m. Sunday that power had been restored.
He said there were multiple minor accidents around Muskogee Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon.
Minor accidents and snow also were reported in Wagoner and McIntosh counties.
The AccuWeather forecast predicts two to four inches of snow around Muskogee Sunday. No snow is expected on Monday, with highs expected to reach 41.
