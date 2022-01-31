A Gans woman was injured in a collision in Cherokee County when she was ejected from the vehicle she was driving, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Dayna Allison, 18, was admitted in fair condition to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 82 at County Road West 675, approximately 9.3 miles north of Tahlequah. Allison was driving a 2001 Dodge 150 truck southbound on Oklahoma 82 when she drove off the left side of the road. She drove back on the road, then drove off the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll an unknown number of times, ejecting Allison out the back window. The cause of the collision was listed as "driving sleepy." Allison was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.