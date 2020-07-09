Slice of Life 07.09.20

Grandmother Mary Hall and her granddaughter Kammi Chandler of Wagoner spend a special time before Kammi leaves for a Prom Event.
- Submitted by Patty McKinney
54, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Service is 10:00am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
91, retired educator, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. Viewing 2-4PM Sunday, July 12 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 1PM Monday, July 13 First Baptist Church Chapel in Muskogee. Burial in Sanders Family Cemetery, Wagoner, OK.
Lee Roy Reynolds 'Red' passed July 5th, 2020. He joined his wife Coeta of over 50 years. Visitation: Thursday 5-7PM at Bradley Funeral Service in Muskogee, Graveside Service: Friday 10AM Reynolds Family Cemetery east of Okay.
