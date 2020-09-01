Slice of Life 09.01.20

Ruth Garnett Sharpe, who lived in Checotah for 74 years, will celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Ruth was born in Altus in 1920 and met her husband, Lou Sharpe, at the University of Oklahoma in 1938. When he returned from World War II in 1945, they established their home in Checotah and celebrated 62 years of marriage there. Ruth’s children are Sally Hutchinson of Pryor, Jane Sharpe of Anderson, South Carolina, and Logan Sharpe of Checotah. She lost Lou in 2005 and her son Luke Sharpe in 2017. 

