Ruth Garnett Sharpe, who lived in Checotah for 74 years, will celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Ruth was born in Altus in 1920 and met her husband, Lou Sharpe, at the University of Oklahoma in 1938. When he returned from World War II in 1945, they established their home in Checotah and celebrated 62 years of marriage there. Ruth’s children are Sally Hutchinson of Pryor, Jane Sharpe of Anderson, South Carolina, and Logan Sharpe of Checotah. She lost Lou in 2005 and her son Luke Sharpe in 2017.
Slice of Life 09.01.20
Obituaries
age 62 of Park Hill, OK. Tahlequah School Special Education Teacher. Died August 28th in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 4th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Moody Cemetery. Visitation September 3rd from 2:00pm until 8:00pm.
78, hairdresser, died August 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Westside Church of Christ. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
age 72, died Wednesday August 26, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be 1 pm Monday August 31, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1-8 pm.
