Slice of Life: Happy to be back at school!

Teachers at Pershing Elementary go the extra mile every day for their students. Pictured: Counselor Whitney Tindell, third-grade teacher Mandy Keys, kindergarten teacher Renee Poteet, and fifth-grade E-Learning teacher Regina Kelley. They are so very excited to have their students back in school!

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you