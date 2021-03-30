Pershing, third- and fourth-grade boys are Flag Football Champions! All the boys received a medal, and the trophy is proudly displayed in the trophy case at Pershing Elementary School.
Slice of Life: Pershing students perform well in flag football
- Submitted by Tiffany McCoin
-
-
