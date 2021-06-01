Slice of Life

Muskogee Phoenix inserter Nick Simon, seated, prepares to enjoy some retirement cake surrounded by, from left, Publisher Ed Choate and co-workers Patrick Scott, Kevin Kizzia, Billy Martin, Barbara Whitaker, Lakota Miller, Gage Webber and Regina Jewell.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Nick Simon worked at the Muskogee Phoenix for nearly 27 years as an inserter and laborer. 

Friday was his last day at the Phoenix. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you