OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma parents and grandparents have an extra reason to start saving early for their baby’s future education with Oklahoma 529’s Smart Steps bonus offer. This week, Oklahoma 529 relaunched the popular program, giving parents and grandparents a special $50 match on new accounts opened for babies born this year. To claim the offer, parents and grandparents must use the Smart Steps promo code when opening a new account.
During the past year, Oklahoma 529’s Smart Steps program has helped budget-conscious parents and grandparents when starting to save for a newborn’s future education path. It remains an easy option for those wishing to open an account for a new baby born in 2023 with an initial deposit of $50 or more and recurring contributions of at least $25 for six months. They will then receive the $50 bonus from Oklahoma 529, giving them a head start on saving.
Saving early is key. While it might not feel like an immediate priority, the sooner new parents start saving, the more options their children could have. Oklahoma 529 helps parents save more over time because earnings grow tax deferred from federal and state tax and can be withdrawn tax-free when used for qualified educational expenses such as tuition, room and board, books, equipment and computers.
Oklahoma 529 funds can be used for more than just college tuition and expenses. They also can help pay for tuition and fees at Oklahoma community colleges, CareerTech Centers and graduate and professional schools as well as for K-12 tuition up to $10,000 annually per student. Additionally, Oklahoma 529 can help pay for expenses associated with apprenticeship programs registered and certified with the Secretary of Labor under the National Apprenticeship Act, Oklahoma Concurrent Enrollment and student loan repayment.
Details about the Smart Steps program are available at www.oklahoma529.com/newborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.