Smile of the Day 03.31.20

Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 1:11 pm
muskogeephoenix.com
Williams
Marilyn Williams,
Muskogee
"I'm smiling because I'm very thankful that I'm healthy and I have everything I need."
89 Died: 3/29/2020 Viewing: Mon. 4/6/20 & Tues. 4/7/20 from 9a.m. - 5p.m. at Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home. Services held at a later date. Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory, Eufaula
85, Executive Vice President Curt's Oil Company, died Sunday. Private family service, memorial service at later date. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. 918-478-2555 Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Rev. Delbert C. Josey, age 79, Pastor of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church. Services pending with House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee.
82. U.S. Army Veteran and Analyst for the NSA for 39 years. Died Saturday, March 28. A Memorial Service will be held at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at a later date. Hayhurst Funeral Home
