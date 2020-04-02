Smile of the Day 04.02.20

Crystal Taylor, Muskogee
"It's just a good day today. It's a good day, because I get to see my kids."
Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
82, Admin. Assistant, passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Service held at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home - 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
64, Mechanic/Owner of Unique Auto Repair, passed Friday, 03/27/2020. Service Info: 10AM, Friday 04/03/2020 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 79, pastor of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church, passed away March 27, 2020. Visitation, Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home, 2200 Military Blvd, Muskogee, OK.
