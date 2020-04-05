editor's pick Smile of the Day 04.05.20 Apr 5, 2020 1 hr ago Wood Hillary Wood,Muskogee "I'm glad to be home with my kids safe." React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Smile Of The Day Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Roth, Robert James McPherson 82, Band Director Retired from Muskogee Public Schools, passed at home on April 3, 2020. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N. York St. Muskogee, OK 74403 Boone, Mildred Smith, Leland Stephens, Pauline Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles4-year-old girl dies from crash injuriesAll-Phoenix Basketball Teams: A rocky road led to a season end like no other for theseCOVID-19 Update: Muskogee County man over age 65 dies from COVID-19Fort Gibson man sentenced for prescription forgeryCity settles employee's federal claimsBristow man, woman killed in McIntosh County crashRed Bird man charged with shooting with intent to killChecotah man injured in crashMuskogee Police Reports 03.30.20Caught between bases: With baseball futures clouded by COVID-19, one is stranded, the other in the heat of the pandemic Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
