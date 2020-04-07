editor's pick Smile of the Day 04.07.20 Apr 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Thongrarai Vanessa ThongraraiMuskogee "It's a beautiful day outside." React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Smile Of The Day Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries McPherson, James LeMasters, Leta Roth, Robert James McPherson 82, Band Director Retired from Muskogee Public Schools, passed at home on April 3, 2020. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N. York St. Muskogee, OK 74403 Boone, Mildred Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAll-Phoenix Basketball Teams: A rocky road led to a season end like no other for these4-year-old girl dies from crash injuriesFort Gibson man sentenced for prescription forgeryCity settles employee's federal claimsUSDA approves maximum monthly allotment for SNAP customersCaught between bases: With baseball futures clouded by COVID-19, one is stranded, the other in the heat of the pandemicWilliam Barry Love dead at 64Muskogee County sees first COVID-19 deathRed Bird man charged with shooting with intent to killInhofe: Relief is on the way Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
