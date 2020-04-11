Smile of the Day 04.11.20

Betty Hood,
Muskogee
"I try to be an optimistic person. Life is good."
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 11:18 am
39, Truck Driver for Superior Linen, passed Wednesday, 04/08/2020. Service Info: Services planned at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Virgil Woodworth, 71, of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1948 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Eddie Lee Woodworth and Bertha Lee (Foster) Woodworth. On March 1, 2008 he married Sandra Lee Woodworth at Grace Baptist Church. They spent over 12 memorable y…
69, Prepaid Legal Consultant, died Thursday 4/9/2020, please call 918-478-2555 today to set appointment to visit with family on Monday 04/13/2020, from 11AM-4PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
87, Veterinarian, passed Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Service Info: is private family only. Visitation: Wednesday, 04/15/2020, 9AM-5:30PM and Thursday, 04/16/2020, 9AM-8PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
