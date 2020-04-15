Smile of the Day 04.15.20

Anthony Schlieker,
Muskogee
87, Veterinarian, passed away on Tuesday, 04/07/2020. The family has planned a private service. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
56, Bricklayer, passed Sunday, 04/12/2020. The family is having a private family service. Visitation will be 9AM-8PM, Wednesday, 04/15/2020 and 9AM-12PM, Thursday, 04/16/2020. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
55, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral Service.
Died April 8, 2020. Viewing Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 7 pm at the Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore, OK. Arrangements under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
