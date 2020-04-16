Smile of the Day 04.16.20

Robbie Jordan,
86, Retired Unit Manager for Southwestern Bell, passed Sunday, 04/12/2020. The family has choose to have a service at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
87, Veterinarian, passed away on Tuesday, 04/07/2020. The family has planned a private service. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
56, Bricklayer, passed Sunday, 04/12/2020. The family is having a private family service. Visitation will be 9AM-8PM, Wednesday, 04/15/2020 and 9AM-12PM, Thursday, 04/16/2020. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
