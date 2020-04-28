Smile of the Day 04.28.20

Bill Edington,
Muskogee
"It's a nice day."
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 9:38 am
Ronald A. Morgan of Eufaula, passed away Apr. 25, 2020. Ronald was born on Aug. 15, 1951. He worked at Muskogee Regional Hospital for 42 years. He was a good husband, father & grandfather. He loved all of his siblings. A graveside service for family only will be held 2 p.m., 4/30/2020 at…
Homemaker, age 81, died Wednesday April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
76, Attorney, passed Wednesday April 22, 2020 Public viewing: 1-5PM, Sunday, 4/26/2020 & 9AM-5:30PM, Monday, 4/27/2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
