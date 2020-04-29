“I smile all of the time. I try to enjoy life, and it puts a smile on most people’s face when you smile.”
editor's pick topical
Smile of the Day 04.29.20
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ronald A. Morgan of Eufaula, passed away Apr. 25, 2020. Ronald was born on Aug. 15, 1951. He worked at Muskogee Regional Hospital for 42 years. He was a good husband, father & grandfather. He loved all of his siblings. A graveside service for family only will be held 2 p.m., 4/30/2020 at…
Homemaker, age 81, died Wednesday April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Muskogee woman added to Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll
- Muskogee ex Curl drafted by the Washington Redskins
- Haskell boys basketball coach dies
- GROW: Elderberries are native to Oklahoma
- Muskogee Police Reports 04.24.20
- Local doctors fighting coronavirus
- Playing the waiting game: Checotah grad sits at home, hopes for a minor league season
- Fort Gibson businesses consider whether to open
- Businesses allowed to reopen do so with caution
- Walker leaving Porter to coach at Berryhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.