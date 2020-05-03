Smile of the Day 05.03.20

Ray Hopkins,
Muskogee
"I feel blessed in waking up. Everyday God wakes me up, it's a blessing."
Elroy L. Strand, 74, left Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from his home in Muskogee. Interment of his ashes, Wednesday, 11 AM, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Cremation and Ceremony by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Kieffer Michael Davis, 65, left on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from his home in Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., - Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
Charles Derrick, 70, formerly of Taft, Oklahoma, left us Sunday, April 26, 2020 from Muskogee. You may visit Mr. Derrick on Monday, 12 Noon until 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Keitel Jr., James, 72, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral Home.
Roberts, Richard, age 84, electrician/roofer and US Air Force Veteran, died Tuesday, April 28. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.