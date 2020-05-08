Smile of the Day 05.08.20

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 12:25 pm
muskogeephoenix.com
Ary
Donnie Ary,
Warner
“It’s just a beautiful day. Many reasons to be blessed. I’m just breathing in some fresh air.”
73, Salesman/Gunsmith/Veteran, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Private Family Service. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
90, Sales Clerk, passed Tuesday, May 5, 2020 public visitation: 12-8PM, Friday, May 8, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
age 89, retired printer, resident of Taft, OK, passed away in his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
84, Retired Corning Glass inspector, passed Saturday, May 2, 2020 Graveside service @ 10AM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ Agnew Cemetery Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.