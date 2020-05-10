Smile of the Day 05.10.20

Gloria Highers,
Fort Gibson
"I like to smile. I'm a happy person. I'm just thankful I can be out and about on this beautiful day."
73, Salesman/Gunsmith/Veteran, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Private Family Service. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
90, Sales Clerk, passed Tuesday, May 5, 2020 public visitation: 12-8PM, Friday, May 8, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
age 89, retired printer, resident of Taft, OK, passed away in his home Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.