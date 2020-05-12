Smile of the Day 05.12.20

Matt Muskrat,
Braggs
"It's a beautiful day. God's good."
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 10:10 am
73, Salesman/Gunsmith/Veteran, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Private Family Service. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
90, Sales Clerk, passed Tuesday, May 5, 2020 public visitation: 12-8PM, Friday, May 8, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
