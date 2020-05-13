Smile of the Day 05.13.20

Becky Dillman,
Muskogee
"I always smile. Why not? It makes people wonder what you've been up to."
91, Retired Postmaster, passed Monday, May 11, 2020 Private family services planned Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
Georgia Ann Turner, 80, left Tuesday, May 5th. Visitation Friday 1 to 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., and Saturday 11:00 until 11:45 AM, and Funeral, 12 Noon, First Missionary Baptist Church, Vian. biglowfunerals.com
