Smile of the Day 05.15.20

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 11:01 am
Salcido
Sadie Salcido,
Muskogee
She's smiling "because of the weather," Megan Salcido wrote.
96, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Muskogee. No funeral services planned. Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral & Cremation Service.
89, retired printer, died April 28, 2020. Service of Memory, Saturday, May 16, 2:00 p.m., Taft Resource Center, Taft, OK. Visitation, Friday, May 15, Precious Memories Chapel, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
