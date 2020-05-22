Smile of the Day 05.22.20

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 11:03 am
Pierce
Alexis Pierce,
Muskogee
"I'm just happy. God is good. Peace of mind. Just peace and joy."
65, Auto Parts Salesman, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2020. Service Info: 11AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
69, storage manager at Auto Port. Died May 17, 2020. Private family committal service. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory,
79, factory worker. Died May 17, 2020. No viewing. Graveside funeral service 1:00 pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
